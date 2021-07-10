Popular Offaly priest set to retire as latest Diocesan appointments revealed

Popular Offaly priest set to retire
Popular chaplain Fr Pat Gilbert is to retire from St Brendan’s Community School, the latest Killaloe Diocesan appointments have revealed.
The Birr resident will take a a sabbatical with a view to returning to pastoral ministry in the diocese in 2022, last week's Diocesan statement said. Fr Gilbert has been a hugely popular figure in the town's secondary school for several decades.
Fr Pat Gilbert
Elsewhere, Former Birr parish priest David Carroll, Co-PP, VF, Inis Cealtra Pastoral Area, who is resident in Bodyke is set to be Co-PP of the Abbey Pastoral Area, and resident in St Joseph’s, Ennis.
Pat Deely, Redwood, Lorrha, will assist in the Pastoral Area of Cois Deirge as part of the changes which come into effect on August 6.
In making the announcements, Bishop Fintan Monahan acknowledged the challenges and opportunities this year, saying one third of the 58 parishes in the diocese are now without a resident priest under the age of 75.
He expressed gratitude to a number of priests who have opted to continue ministering beyond the retirement age of 75.
