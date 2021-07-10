Popular Offaly priest set to retire as latest Diocesan appointments revealed

Popular Offaly priest set to retire

Popular Offaly priest set to retire

Reporter:

Reporter

Popular chaplain Fr Pat Gilbert is to retire from St Brendan’s Community School, the latest Killaloe Diocesan appointments have revealed.

The Birr resident will take a a sabbatical with a view to returning to pastoral ministry in the diocese in 2022, last week's Diocesan statement said. Fr Gilbert has been a hugely popular figure in the town's secondary school for several decades.

Fr Pat Gilbert

Elsewhere, Former Birr parish priest David Carroll, Co-PP, VF, Inis Cealtra Pastoral Area, who is resident in Bodyke is set to be Co-PP of the Abbey Pastoral Area, and resident in St Joseph’s, Ennis.

Pat Deely, Redwood, Lorrha, will assist in the Pastoral Area of Cois Deirge as part of the changes which come into effect on August 6.

In making the announcements, Bishop Fintan Monahan acknowledged the challenges and opportunities this year, saying one third of the 58 parishes in the diocese are now without a resident priest under the age of 75.

He expressed gratitude to a number of priests who have opted to continue ministering beyond the retirement age of 75.

Decision to cancel Confirmations and Communions criticised by Bishop

MEMORY LANE: Full gallery of pictures from a Grad in Offaly from the archives

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie