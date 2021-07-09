Offaly community groups across the county to benefit from funding from Community Enhancement Programme

Offaly County Council has announced that funding totalling €138,550 was approved by its Local and Community Development Committee (LCDC) on Thursday. The funding was awarded to 125 community groups under the Community Enhancement Programme 2021.

Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council and Chair of Offaly LCDC, Councillor Declan Harvey, welcomed the funding which is being provided to deliver vital services for vulnerable communities such as enabling community centres to be upgraded or to reopen, purchase of digital equipment to deliver remote training or counselling, and assisting community, sporting and environmental groups to become more active as more Covid restrictions are lifted.

He also remarked on the fact that the successful projects were incredibly wide ranging, from structural upgrade works and provision of equipment in community facilities, to provision of sporting, heritage and environmental enhancements, to supports for all ages from preschool to active retirement groups.

Chief Executive of Offaly County Council, Anna Marie Delaney, congratulated all of the successful applicants and thanked them for the outstanding work they do on a voluntary basis to enhance their communities.

The funding will be of enormous benefit to the many community groups across the county who have been struggling to fundraise during the past year of the Covid pandemic. In many cases the funding granted will enable the recipient group to access even greater amounts of funding through applications to LEADER, the Just Transition Fund or other funding programmes.

There was a tremendous response to the Programme, with 141 applicants seeking funding. This is the fourth year that this funding has been provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The Community Enhancement Programme (CEP) is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development. Please see the following link for a press release on the launch of the CEP at national level by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, and the Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien TD: https://www.gov.ie/en/press-release/df30e-ministers-humphreys-and-obrien-announce-45-million-to-improve-community-facilities/

The full list of the successful groups in receipt of Community Enhancement Programme funding is:

Killavilla Community Centre €9,750.00

Edenderry Carbon Challenge €8,000.00

Shannonbridge Community Services Group €7,000.00

St. Brigid's Social Club Cloneyhurke €5,250.00

Acorn Offaly €3,500.00

Killoughey Community Centre €2,500.00

BallyCommon Telework & Training Centre €2,500.00

Accessible Counselling Tullamore €2,000.00

Killina Presentation Resource Centre €2,000.00

Rhode Community Preschool €2,000.00

Offaly Healthy Homes Project €2,000.00

Hophill Cedars Residents Association €2,000.00

Daingean Town Hall €2,000.00

Birr Theatre & Arts Centre €2,000.00

Anam Beo €1,763.00

Mucklagh School Boys & Girls Soccer Club €1,700.00

Irish Wheelchair Association €1,675.00

BLC Developments CLG €1,500.00

Seir Kieran Parish Committee (Clareen Hall) €1,500.00

Kilcormac Killoughey Community Development Project (KKCDP) €1,500.00

North Offaly Community Development Network €1,500.00

Cloghan Hall Committee €1,500.00

Offaly History €1,500.00

Bracknagh Community Association €1,500.00

Rhode Parish Enterprise Association €1,500.00

Lough Boora Sensory Garden €1,250.00

Ballykilmurray Community Centre €1,000.00

Daingean Development Association €1,000.00

Clara Community & Family Resource Centre CLG €1,000.00

Pullough Community Centre €1,000.00

Ettagh Graveyard Committee €1,000.00

Killeigh Residents Development Association €1,000.00

Cloghan Community Development Association €1,000.00

Shannonbridge Action Group (Tourist Office) €1,000.00

Kinnitty Community Centre €1,000.00

Teach na nOg Youth Work Ireland Midlands €1,000.00

Shinrone Sensory Walking Group €1,000.00

Edenderry Disability Group €982.00

Kilclonfert GAA Club €775.00

Clara GAA Club €775.00

Tullamore Golf Club Junior Section €775.00

Erry Pitch and Putt €775.00

Shannonbridge GAA Club €775.00

Tullamore Canoe Club €775.00

Banagher Snooker Club €775.00

Ballinagar GAA Club €775.00

Tullamore Tennis Club €775.00

Birr RFC €775.00

Walsh Island GAA €775.00

Edenderry Golf Club €775.00

Sionn Mhara Sailing and Rowing Club Banagher €775.00

Edenderry Canoe Club €775.00

Ferbane Pitch & Putt €775.00

Edenderry Swimming Pool €775.00

Martial Arts Fitness Academy €775.00

Ballyskenagh / Killavilla GAA €775.00

Offaly Rowing Club €775.00

Bracknagh GAA €775.00

Shamrocks GAA €775.00

Birr GAA Club €775.00

Edenderry Juvenille Athletic Club €775.00

Rhode Ladies GAA Football Club €775.00

Drumcullen Camogie Club €775.00

St. Brigid's Boxing Club Edenderry €775.00

Athlone Cricket Club €775.00

Shinrone Camogie Club €775.00

Birr Camogie Club €775.00

Leamore Leabeg Boora Development Co. Ltd €750.00

Tullamore Active Retirement Association €750.00

Tullamore Chamber of Commerce €750.00

Moneygall Community Hall Committee €750.00

Tullamore Youth Project (YYMI) €750.00

Offaly Traveller Movement €750.00

Tullamore Community & Family Resource Centre €750.00

Kilcormac Development Association €750.00

Mucklagh Community Development CLG €750.00

Clonbullogue Development Association €750.00

Edenderry Women's Shed €750.00

Daingean Community Development CLG €750.00

Gilroy Ave, Castleview Park, Fr. Killian Crescent Res Assoc €750.00

Edenderry Community Playground €750.00

2nd Offaly Scout Group Clara €650.00

Re Scoil Iosagain - Tullamore Traveller Preschool €600.00

Edenderry Cabin Management Committee €600.00

Offaly Centre for Independent Living GLG €600.00

Darmagh Centre Tullamore €600.00

Rahan Community Alert €600.00

Rhode Parish Enterprise Association €600.00

Cadamstown Development Association €600.00

Dunkerin Development Association €600.00

Mooney Terrace Residents €600.00

Rhode Parish Playground Project Ltd €600.00

An Corran Residents Association €600.00

Castletown Cullenwaine & Ballintemple Graveyard Committee €505.00

Irish Parachute Club Ltd €500.00

Dunkerrin Reaching Out Heritage Group €500.00

Banagher Development Group €500.00

Kilclonfert Community Hall Committee €500.00

Park Avenue €500.00

St. Patricks Primary Parents Association €500.00

Pullough Community Action Group ta Pullough Community Shop €500.00

Moneygall Community Garden €500.00

Ard Riadha Residents Association €500.00

Geashill Community Playground €500.00

Edenderry Young at Heart Group €500.00

Ballinagar Development Group €500.00

Ballyboy Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann €500.00

Arden Vale Residents Association €500.00

Boher Liss Cemetery Group €500.00

Ballyboy Tidy Towns €480.00

Mucklagh Tidy Towns Group €480.00

Shannonbridge Tidy Towns €480.00

Ferbane Tidy Towns €480.00

Kinnitty Tidy Towns €480.00

Birr Tidy Towns €480.00

Rhode Tidy Towns €480.00

Crinkle Tidy Villages & Development Association €480.00

Horseleap Tidy Village €480.00

Moneygall Development Association Tidy Towns €480.00

Pullough Tidy Towns €480.00

Ballycumber Village Community Group (Tidy Towns) €480.00

Clara Tidy Towns €480.00

Community Development Group Belmont €480.00

Belmont & District Fishing Club €250.00