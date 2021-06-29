Body found in search for missing Offaly man

Eric Frawley was missing since Monday, June 21
A BODY was found this morning (Tuesday, June 29) during a search for missing Tullamore man Eric Frawley.
The remains were found in Charleville woods during a search involving personnel from the gardai, defence forces and civil defence, along with loved ones and friends of the 45-year-old.
Mr Frawley went missing from his home in Tullamore last Monday week, June 21 and the gardai issued a statement saying they and his family were concerned for his welfare.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.