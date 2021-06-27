Series of road works around Offaly town to be carried out this week

A series of road works will be carried out on roads around an Offaly town this week.

The works will be carried out by Kilsaran on behalf of Offaly County Council around Rhode.

Work will take place on the R441-1 between Rhode and Edenderry at Ballybryan on Monday, June 28 and Tuesday, June 29. The road will be closed for two days with diversions in place. 

Work will take place on the R400-5 between Rhode and Mount Lucas at Newtown on Wednesday, June 30 and Thursday, July 1. This section of road will also be closed for two days with diversions in place

Work on the R400-3 between Rhode and Rochfortbridge at Clonin will take place between Friday, July 2 and Monday, July 5. A stop go system will be in place. 

For details of the diversions and more details on the works, see maps and more on the Offaly County Council website by clicking here

