Offaly TD calls for urgency on reopening of daycare centres

Independent TD for Laois Offaly Carol Nolan has engaged with the office of the Minister for Health in an attempt to provide clarity and urgency around the re-opening of daycare centres and social clubs for those caring for persons with dementia within the constituency.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after a report from The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI) found that Covid related reduction in service has led to a significant and irreversible deterioration in the condition of many people living with dementia. The ASI say that this has led the world of persons with dementia “becoming smaller and more frightening.”

Deputy Nolan went on to say: “This latest report from the Alzheimer Society reveals the truly heart-breaking level of challenges that family carers and those they love and support have endured over the course of the last year and more.

"It is absolutely critical that Day-Care centres and social clubs are fully and safely re-opened to relieve some of that enormous pressure.

A"s I understand it, an alarming 81% of family carers who took part in the report's survey were concerned about decline in the person with dementia.

"The report also revealed that 54% of family carers reported a decline in their mental health, and 40% a decline in their physical health.

"It is also the case that 28% of family carers reported considering a move to long term care for the person with dementia, with 65% saying that this has become a consideration sooner due to the pandemic.

"This is something that Government must work to address and prevent.

"I know from previous engagements with the Alzheimer’s Society that home care makes emotional and economic sense. The average weekly cost of a bed is c. €1,100 in a care home and c. €5,700 in an acute hospital, but the average cost of a weekly intensive home care package (average 33hrs) is €745 per week.

"This means that Family carers of people with dementia provide a value to the State of €807 million per annum.

"It is critically important that this contribution is re-payed through the provision of all available levels of support including Day-Care centres and social clubs,” concluded Deputy Nolan.