Bring the sun block and the umbrella! Weather forecast is mixed for the weekend

It's a weekend to have the sun block and the umbrella at hand as Met Eireann is forecasting mixed weather with showers and sunny spells with temperatures set to be in the low 20s on Sunday.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for the weekend, Friday will be a fresh day with a good deal of cloud and some sunny intervals. There'll be a few showers about, especially across the north and east of the country with the odd prolonged shower possible there later in the day. Highest temperature 13 to 17 degrees in moderate to fresh northerly breezes.

Showery rain will continue for a time in the east and southeast on Friday night but staying mostly dry elsewhere with clear spells and the odd stray shower. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light to moderate northerly breezes.

Saturday will see a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Met Eireann is forecasting that scattered showers will develop but becoming largely dry and sunny by the evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in light to moderate northeasterly breezes, fresher on southeastern coasts.

A dry night is on the cards for Saturday night with mainly clear skies. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees in mainly light northerly breezes.

According to Met Eireann, Sunday will be largely dry with cloud building during the morning mixed with some sunshine. A few well scattered showers will likely develop. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 or 21 degrees generally in light to moderate northerly breezes.

A largely dry night on Sunday night with mostly clear skies with isolated showers in the northwest. There is the chance of rain developing on southeastern and southern coasts. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees. Mist and hill fog will develop in light northerly or variable breezes.