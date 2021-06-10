Offaly dual star picks up Player of the Month Award after hectic few weeks

Gráinne Egan of Offaly with the PwC GPA Women's Player of the Month Award for May for camogie at Tullamore GAA club in Offaly. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

An Offaly dual star has picked up a prestigious award after a hectic few weeks.

Grainne Egan has been in tremendous form for both the county's camogie and ladies football teams and she has been rewarded for her exploits on the camogie field as she has been chosen as the PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month for May in camogie.

The highlight of the Shinrone native's month was scoring 3-5 against Dublin the league as Offaly progressed to the quarter-finals of the camogie league. Grainne then chipped in with 1-8 for the county's footballers the next day. 

This week she will be in action again as Offaly take on Louth in the semi-finals of the Division 4 Football League. 

A PE teacher in Tullamore, Grainne Egan plays her club camogie with Shinrone and ladies football with Tullamore.

The Offaly camogie campaign ended with a quarter-final defeat by Tipperary last weekend while the ladies footballers have a big game this Sunday. They play Louth in the Division 4 semi-final in Clane at 4.30pm.

