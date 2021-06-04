Latest weather forecast for Ireland for the Bank Holiday weekend from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the Bank Holiday Weekend is for some wet weather on Saturday before an improvement on Sunday that is forecast to last into next week.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for the day to begin rather dull and misty, with scattered outbreaks of light rain and drizzle. Whilst sunny spells will break though during the afternoon, scattered showers will develop too, mainly in the eastern half of the country. Some of the showers will turn heavy over Ulster later, with a slight risk of an isolated thunderstorm. Top temperatures 14 to 19 degrees, mildest in sunshine, in mostly light south to west breezes.

It will be mainly dry on Saturday night with clear spells. In near calm conditions, mist and fog patches will develop. Minimum temperatures 5 to 9 degrees.

A bit of a battle over the next few days as Atlantic weather fronts try to edge in whilst the Azores high tries to build...



...this means western areas are most likely to see any cloud or rain ☁️ this #BankHolidayWeekend with eastern areas expecting drier & brighter weather⛅️ pic.twitter.com/wrkAr00Cdw — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 3, 2021

According to the latest forecast from Met Eireann, Sunday will be mostly dry, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, but a few isolated showers may occur in the east or southeast. Maximum temperatures 15 to 19 degrees in light southwesterly or variable breezes. Dry overnight, with clear spells, but fog patches will develop in calm conditions and with the risk of some dense pockets. Minimum temperatures 6 to 9 degrees.

Mist and fog will clear away quickly on Bank Holiday Monday and most areas will be dry, with bright or sunny spells. However in its latest forecast, Met Eireann says that Atlantic coasts will be cloudier, with a chance of a few patches of light rain or drizzle. Maximum temperatures 16 to 20 degrees, in mostly light southwesterly winds, fresh along west and northwest coasts. Becoming largely dry overnight, but rain and drizzle will become more widespread along west and northwest coasts. Minimum temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees in mostly light southerly breezes.