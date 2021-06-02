Offaly GAA Club gets green light for new clubhouse and gym

An Offaly GAA Club has been given the green light for a new clubhouse and gym.

Erin Rovers GAA Club has been given the go ahead from Offaly County Council for the development in Pullough.

The plans are for a new two-storey clubhouse and gym building which will include a viewing and meeting room.

Also included in the plans is the widening of the site entrance and the provision of eight car parking spaces.

Offaly County Council granted permission with 12 conditions attached.