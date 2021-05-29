Lucky punter in Midlands turns small stake into stunning five-figure windfall

A punter in the Midlands landed a stunning five-figure win on the horses at the weekend despite only one of their four picks crossing the finishing line in first place.

The anonymous winner from Laois struck it rich with a €1 each-way Lucky 15 on their BoyleSports account, putting their faith in four horses at huge prices on Sunday at Nottingham and the Curragh.

40/1 shot Carmela Soprano was the only winner of the four in the 2.55 at Nottingham, but the canny punter took advantage of extra each-way places on offer at the Curragh, meaning fourth for Belle Image (125/1) and fifth places for Miss Myers (28/1) and Yenillik (100/1) were enough to bag the substantial payout.

From the total stake of €30, the Laois punter ended up seeing their account boosted by a staggering total of €45,224.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Our Laois customer was very ambitious picking big outsiders, but their each-way approach paid off spectacularly. Hats-off to them on a stunning win of over €45,000 and we hope they enjoy a good treat when the celebrations die down!”