Plans unveiled for major transformation of former Post Office in Tullamore

Plans have been unveiled for the former Post Office in Tullamore.

The large building in O'Connor Square, which is a protected structure, was the main Post Office in the town for a number of years.

A planning application that is set to be lodged with Offaly County Council outlines plans to turn the building into a restaurant on the ground floor with apartments in the upper floors.

Klegon Ltd intends to apply for permission to change the use of ground floor from Post Office to a restaurant which would include the construction of extension on the ground floor.

If given the go ahead, the plans would see the change of use from offices on the first and second floor facing on to O’Connor Square incorporating two, one-bedroom apartments on the first floor and one, two-bedroom apartment on the second floor.