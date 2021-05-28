WATCH: Unexpected bump in the night captured on camera in Offaly

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

WATCH: Unexpected bump in the night captured on camera in Offaly

Declan Franks from Shinrone captured an unexpected bump in the night recently. The footage was shared by RTE's Mooney Goes Wild programme on Twitter. WATCH BELOW:

The clip shows a pine marten getting an unexpected visit from a fox in the middle of the night. 

