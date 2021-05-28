WATCH: Unexpected bump in the night captured on camera in Offaly
WATCH: Unexpected bump in the night captured on camera in Offaly
Declan Franks from Shinrone captured an unexpected bump in the night recently. The footage was shared by RTE's Mooney Goes Wild programme on Twitter. WATCH BELOW:
Declan Franks from Shrinone County Offaly captured this footage of a Pine Martin, who gets an unexpected bump in the night. pic.twitter.com/gErPXI1m7U— Mooney Goes Wild (@NatureRTE) May 24, 2021
The clip shows a pine marten getting an unexpected visit from a fox in the middle of the night.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on