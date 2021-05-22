People urged to 'support and enjoy' Lough Boora after Bord na Mona and Pat Barrett issue joint statement

Bord na Mona and Pat Barrett have issued a joint statement on the Lough Boora Bike Hire contract.

In it Bord na Mona acknowledges that it could have handled the matter better while Pat Barrett is now encouraging everyone who supported him to support and enjoy Lough Boora. Read the full statement below.

Pat Barrett had provided the bike hire service at Lough Boora for more than a decade but recently lost the service to Dublin based company run by Dublin footballer Conal Keaney.

There was a significant response locally with the issue even coming to national attention on Liveline. Over 16,000 signed a petition on change.org entitled 'Return Boora Bike Hire to Pat Barrett'.

However Bord na Mona and Pat Barrett have now issued a joint statement on the matter.

The full statement reads as follows

"As a commercial semi-state organisation, Bord na Móna is obliged to procure services in accordance with Government procurement processes. Bord na Móna acknowledges that it could have handled the outcome of the tender process better and has apologised to Mr. Barrett.

"Mr. Barrett acknowledges the outcome of the tender process and subsequently will not be providing the bike hire service at Lough Boora Discovery Park. Mr. Barrett encourages everyone who has offered their support to him over recent weeks to continue to support and enjoy the experience at Lough Boora Discovery Park.

"Bord na Móna recognises that Lough Boora Rent a Bike run by Mr. Barrett and his family is a reputable business which has contributed to the success that Lough Boora Discovery Park is today.

"Bord na Móna is committed to providing visitors to Lough Boora Discovery Park with a fantastic experience and will continue to invest to develop this unique amenity for the enjoyment of the people of the Midlands."