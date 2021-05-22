WATCH: Offaly's teenage coopers keep age-old tradition alive

Two Offaly teenagers are among just five coopers active in Ireland. Corey Bracken and Dylan Healion currently work at the Tullamore DEW distillery in the county and recently featured on RTE News.

Make that a double. Two Co Offaly teenagers are turning their hand to an age-old tradition, as apprentice coopers at this Irish whiskey distillery pic.twitter.com/czAesE8VC3 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) May 18, 2021

The pair are keeping the tradition alive in Tullamore while most other Irish distilleries use barrels from Scottish coopers. They are learning from head cooper Enguerrand Vandenbossche.

It is the first time in 66 years that the distillery has had an operational cooperage. The lads spoke to RTE about the craft and how they want to keep it going and maybe have their own apprentices one day.

