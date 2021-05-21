Bord na Mona says Boora bike hire could have been handled better as petition reaches over 16,000 signatures

BORD na Mona have admitted the Boora bike hire contract could have been handled better, the Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council said on Monday as the petition to reverse the decision has reached over 16,000 signatures. You can still still CLICK HERE to sign the petition

Cllr John Carroll was reporting on what the energy company's representative had said at a meeting of the Midlands Regional Transition Team the previous Wednesday.

Cllr Carroll said the issue had been raised at the meeting by a union representative and then addressed by himself and Offaly Fianna Fail TD Barry Cowen.

“What I can say is that we got assurance from the representative of Bord na Mona that they were actively seeking resolution to the matter and they did agree that it could have been handled better and we hope to have some developments on that before the week is out,” said Cllr Carroll.

He said he wanted to put on record the concerns all councillors had about the appointment of the bike hire contractor at Lough Boora and voice the anger, frustration and annoyance which was felt by the people of Offaly at how it was handled.

“We have just come through one of the most difficult years with Covid and dealing with the social and economic fall-out, power station closure, peat harvesting ending and the Covid, with massive uncertainty in the region regarding jobs,” said the Cathaoirleach.

“We need Bord na Mona to act in a manner that supports just transition which is ensuring that every support is given to creating and protecting employment in this region as they pursue their brown to green agenda.”

The original provider, Lumcloon man Pat Barrett, a Bord na Mona employee, lost out in a tender competition to a bike hire company run by Dublin GAA star Conal Keaney.