REVEALED: The new Offaly camogie jerseys for 2021 are absolutely top class

The new Offaly camogie jerseys for 2021 have been unveiled and they are absolutely top class.

Designed by Aaron Dooley, Drumcullen and Keeva Davey, Shinrone, the winning designs were picked from over 400 entries into a competition to design a jersey run recently by the county board.

Produced by Intosport, Offaly will wear their new kit for the first time on Sunday when they travel to take on Dublin in Group 3 of Division 1 of the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League. That game will be streamed live by Dublin Camogie.