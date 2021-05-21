Offaly aim to make early impression in camogie league

WITH a new manager at the helm, Offaly will be aiming to make a quick impression in the National Camogie League.

Galway woman Susan Earner was appointed as manager last December and she will be finalising her panel for the league in the coming days.

Offaly have been drawn in a league group with Dublin and Kilkenny. They received a bye in the first round last Sunday and travel to Dublin this Saturday, May 22. They have Kilkenny at home the following Saturday, May 29.

Kilkenny had a 1-8 to 0-6 win over Dublin last Saturday and a winning start is crucial to Offaly's prospects. Kilkenny are the reigning All-Ireland champions and Offaly will be underdogs for that one.

Offaly have a point to prove after last year. They conceded a walkover to Cork in their first game in the championship, Galway beat them easily by 3-13 to 0-3 and they battled hard when losing by 1-15 to 1-13 to Wexford in their last championship match.

Dublin also bowed out in the group stages of the championship last year, losing to Tipperary and Clare, and the league opener represents an important early season game for Offaly. They need to throw down a marker for the season ahead.

Former Galway goalkeeper, Earner won an All-Ireland camogie championship with Galway in 2013 and has two All-Star awards.

Offaly's target will be a place in the knockout stages and with two going through from each of the three groups, the Dublin game may dictate their fate. Two of the group winners go into the semi-finals and this will be drawn after the early matches are concluded. The other group winner and the three runners-up will clash in two quarter-finals.

Camogie received a boost last week with the Government announcement that senior county players will receive the same funding as their male counterparts. A poll of clubs also decided that the county leagues will be followed by the county championship and then the club championships. This has resulted in anger with clubs awaiting the provincial and All-Ireland club championships from 2020 hitting out at the decision and pleading for their games to go ahead.

Offaly senior champions St Rynagh's released a statement last weekend expressing their dismay at the decision as they are preparing for the Leinster intermediate campaign. It has been suggested that the 2020 provincial and All-Ireland championships be concluded with players from those clubs not playing in the county leagues. At the moment, however, it looks like Offaly will be able to put their best foot forward on Saturday and a win is the target against Dublin.

Offaly's league fixtures are:

Saturday, May 22 – Dublin v Offaly;

Saturday, May 29 – Offaly v Kilkenny.

Meanwhile Offaly will be launching a club shop soon where people can buy their new jersey and other leisurewear. Keep an eye on Offaly Camogie social media