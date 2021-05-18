Offaly school takes part in Architects Programme

TULLAMORE'S Sacred Heart School was one of 30 Irish schools selected in September 2020 to participate in the Architects in Schools Programme.

The initiative provides Transition Year students the opportunity to engage with and experience architectural design first-hand.

Art teacher, Ms Deborah Moore says, “Not only does the initiative complement many cross curricular links, but it also encourages critical thinking, creativity and other transferable skills needed by a student in the modern workplace.”

She continued “Much of the programme has taken place online, which was a real advantage this year. “Ms Moore comments that, “The resilience of our girls makes it possible for the school to do more than just live through the pandemic. At the Sacred Heart School, we thrive.”

The students are guided through the programme with the continuous support of an assigned architect, who functions as a mentor throughout the course of the programme. Direct contact with the design professional, architect Emily Power, is made possible through the online student workshops.

Between workshops, the students at the Sacred Heart School engage with a set of themes related to sustainability, functionality, and cultural heritage as a source of inspiration for the architectural designs.

The structure of the programme, a five-stage design process, allows students the possibility to investigate their ideas extensively. The stages, albethey comprehensive, are by no means linear, meaning potential challenges can be revisited and solved at later points in the module. The immersive aspect of the programme similarly offers pupils insight into a somewhat enigmatic profession.

The pupils have learned about the range of skills needed to pursue such a career path too. TY students noted that unlike many other professions, both artistic ability and mathematical proficiency play equal parts in the enjoyment and success of their project work. They explained further that the design elements of the architecture initiative require a level of competency in both the sciences and arts, a matter which the girls say they hadn’t realised before this programme.

Having had to adapt, pivot, and adjust under the current health and safety guidelines, students have remained flexible in their approach to the programme.

Handbooks and sketchbooks as well as digital platforms have been used to gather research. The research stage is centred on the creation of vision boards which display the motivation and origin of each pupil’s idea.

Once students have finished their research, they present their ideas to Ms Power. Following the online presentations, students are advised on future steps of the project by the professional architect.

The feedback is crucial for the development of the project as it forms the basis for students’ decision making. One key example being the inclusion of orthographic drawings.

The final models and research work will be displayed in an online exhibition in June with the other schools that have participated in the Architects in Schools Programme.

In the meantime, art lovers can take a glimpse at other artwork produced by Sacred Heart School students via their Online 3D Photography exhibition which has taken place in conjunction with the Sacred Heart School Arts Festival 2021. The link is available on the Sacred Heart School’s social media accounts.

Ms Moore concluded “It is projects like this that create future artists, architects and designers and for our students, suddenly a whole new world beckon.”