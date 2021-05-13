New Biomass Gasification plant set to be constructed in Offaly

A Combined Heat and Power Generating Biomass Gasification Plant will be constructed Offaly after the County Council gave the project the green light.

Newleaf Energy Limited has been granted permission for development which will be situated on a 2.45-hectare site at Coolcor, Rhode, Co. Offaly. Permission was granted with 17 conditions attached.

The company says the facility will have integrated Carbon Capture and Utilisation technology to provide renewable energy and electrical grid support services.

The development will comprise the following.

(i) open area feedstock reception bunkers (gross area of 425.58sqm), which will provide for the intake and temporary storage of biomass material for gasification

(ii) office, welfare and control room building (gross area of 110.90sqm and 5.145m)

(iii) gasification plant (gross area of 1,178sqm and height of 20.87m) which will convert biomass into synthetic gas (syngas),

(iv) gasification control building (gross area of 36.97sqm and height of 3.05m), (v) methanation unit (gross area of 429sqm and height of 12.83m) which will convert syngas into renewable gas (RNG)

(vi) RNG filling area (gross area of 451.63sqm)

(vii) Two bunded thermal energy storage tanks (gross area of 78.12sqm and height of 10m)

(viii) gas engine compound (gross area of 246.44sqm) containing 5no. containerised combined heat and power (CHP) gas engines (each 5.55m in height)

(ix) electrical substation (gross area of 910.8sqm) containing switchyard, ESB substation building (gross area of 110.62sqm and height of 5.96m), ancillary electrical plant and bunded transformer which will electrically connect the development to the existing 110kV Derryiron substation located on lands to the south of the development site

(x) an open area compound containing solid oxide fuel electrolysis cell (SOFEC) enclosures which will convert carbon dioxide, steam and methane into renewable energy

(xi) Two store containers, containerised steam engine and containerised heat recovery plant (each of gross area of 29.77m and height of 2.9m)

(xii) syngas and fuel storage tanks (gross area of 295sqm)

(xiii) all ancillary development, including; perimeter landscaped soil berms with tree screening, perimeter fencing with access gate at primary vehicle site entrance which will connect the development to the existing roads of the adjacent Rhode Business Park providing access to the R400, car parking, lighting, internal access roads, weighbridge, carbon filter, process water and firefighting water storage tanks and all civil engineering works for the disposal of foul and surface water.