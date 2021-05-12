Over 1,600 register for Darkness Into Light in Offaly

OVER 1,600 people registered to take part in Darkness Into Light events in Offaly on Saturday morning last.

A total of €45,000 has so far been raised by participants to aid the Pieta House suicide prevention and awareness charity.

Due to Covid restrictions participants had to complete their walks, runs or hikes in their own areas explained the Chairman of the Tullamore Darkness Into Light committee, Jason Rabbette.

Mr Rabettee extended thanks to all those who took part in the event and to the members of his hard-working committee.

“The sunrise walk, cycle, run or hike commenced at 5am on Saturday with people from all over the county participating,” he added.

Mr Rabbette said there was no official organised walks this year because of the pandemic but people did it in their own areas.

“I know that in my own local areas of Ballycommon a couple of hundred people walked along the canal,” he outlined.

“Four out of ten people who accessed Pieta’s services in 2020 cited loneliness as a trigger for their reaching out, so this year’s Darkness Into Light was about much more than raising funds; it was about helping people feel connected,” said a spokesperson for Pieta House.

“By taking part and sharing one sunrise together participants showed solidarity with those who are feeling isolated in these difficult times.”