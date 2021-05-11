Stay local and small for Volunteering Week in Offaly

The theme for National Volunteering Week 2021 (17th – 23rd May) is Small Actions, Big Impact. National Volunteering Week celebrates the immense impact of volunteers throughout the county, inspiring others to volunteer along the way. The week will be a showcase of small ways people can make a difference, both to their local community and their own wellbeing.

"This National Volunteering Week, we're asking people to think small! Whether it's an action you can take to support your community like picking up litter or just being there for someone in your community that’s not feeling great about the current restrictions, even the smallest acts can have a big impact. The last year has been hard on us all, but there are small things we can do for ourselves, and for each other, that make a big difference," explains Offaly Volunteer Centre Manager, Deirdre Fox.

The programme of events, run by Volunteer Ireland and the network of Volunteer Centres, will take place across the week.

"This is a week-long celebration of volunteering and it's our chance to say thank you to volunteers across the county. Offaly would be a much different place if it weren't for the wonderful volunteers who give their time each year. This has never been more obvious than throughout the pandemic," adds Offaly Volunteer Centre Chairperson and community volunteer Martin Buckley.

"We want to say thank you to each and every volunteer for everything that they do, to inspire others to do the same and to encourage volunteers to join an event and take a moment to step back and recognise the positive impact they have," says Deirdre.

The events calendar is now live on www.volunteer.ie with volunteers and volunteer managers encouraged to sign up to free events across the week. We are also inviting organisations to think about how they can thank their volunteers with lots of ideas to get started on the Volunteer Ireland website.

Deirdre Fox

Manager

Offaly Volunteer Centre

083 0154668/9

www.volunteeroffaly.ie