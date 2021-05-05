Appeal after livestock trailer stolen in Offaly
This Ivor Williams trailer was stolen from the Shannonbridge area last weekend
GARDAI are seeking the help of the public in relation to the theft of a 12ft by 6ft, Ivor Williams livestock trailer which was stolen in the Shannonbridge area over the bank holiday weekend.
Ferbane Gardai are investigating and are appealing for any information that will lead to the recovery and apprehension of those involved in the theft.
Any information to Birr Garda Station on 0579169710
