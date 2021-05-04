There has been no comment yet from Bord na Móna on Lough Boora bike rental changes.

The Offaly Express has twice contacted the Communications Company responsible for dealing with the media for Bord na Mona today but has yet to receive any reply.

The decision to remove the license to run the bike hire at Lough Boora from the local company that has been running it for 12 years has been met with anger in the county with people taking to social media to express their concerns. The majority have said they will boycott the new bike hire service with many going so far as to say they would boycott Lough Boora altogether.

It is understood that a large Dublin company has been granted the license.

Pat Barrett, the local man who started Lough Boora Rent-A-Bike long before the facility became the tourist attraction it is today, was informed over the phone last Friday that he could no longer operate his business. He thanked everyone for the 'massive support' he and his family had received.

Local politicians have said they will be contacting Bord na Mona but as of yet, the company is not making any public comment.

It has also not updated its website for Lough Boora which has a section dedicated to cycling and which still says to 'call Pat' to hire any number of bikes for the day.

And in a Facebok post last week that became a focal point for people's anger, Lough Boora Park said bike hire has not yet resumed 'but will shortly'.