Offaly County Council has published a list of 40 roads set for works in the Tullamore area in the coming months

Offaly County Council has given notice of its intention to close, temporarily, the following roads.

The roads will be closed for one to two days within the period from May 12, 2021 to November 1, 2021 in order to carry out essential maintenance works.

Closures will be notified in advance and diversion routes will be in place.

The roads announced are as follows

(1) R420 Cloncollig

(2) R420 Clara

(3) R391 Attiblaney

(4) R421 Kilananny/Annaghbrack Glebe

(5) R436 Cornafurrish/Grogan

(6) R357 Pallas, Blueball

(7) R420 Ballina Cross/Ballycollin

(8) R420 Loughaun/Coleraine

(9) L-2007 Ballnasrah/Ballykeenaghan

(10) L-2025 Cappancur

(11) L-60202 Brackagh

(12) L-6021 Faheeran

(13) L-6047 Greenville/Shanballynakill

(14) L-6036 Bellair/Springpark

(15) L-2022 Cranasallagh/Moorock

(16) L-2008 Carton/Kilclare

(17) L-2003 Tinnycross/Ballynamona

(18) L-3001 Loughroe/Killina

(19) L-6011 Shanvalley/Ross

(20) L-6016 Holmshill

(21) L-2001 Kalleenmore/Newtown

(22) L-20166 Castletown

(23) L-6003 Kileenmore/Graigue

(24) L-5035 & L-20011 Fenter

(25) L-2012 Mountpleasant

(26) L-60243 Cappaghlachan/Ballycloghan

(27) L-20092 Kilnabinna

(28) L-2016 Aghadonagh

(29) L-2002 Killurin

(30) L-20132 Aghnanagh/Aharney

(31) L-6002 Raheenduff/Cloncoher

(32) L-60111 Ross/Brackagh

(33) L-300012 Oldtown/Church Hill

(34) L-6052 & L2010 Cooldorragh/Glebe/Rathrobin

(35) L-2015 Erry Clara

(36) L-2016 Derryesker/Ballina

(38) L-6011 Cloghanbane/Ross

(39) L-2005 Aghancarnan/Acantha/Lug

(40) L-2006 Baleek Beg