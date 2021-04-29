Walk in Covid-19 test centre to open in Offaly town seeing rise in cases

A walk in, no appointment necessary Covid-19 test centre to open over the Bank Holiday weekend in an Offaly town seeing a rise in cases.

The HSE/National Ambulance Service will run the walk-in, no appointment necessary Covid 19 Test Centre in the carpark at Scoil Bhride Primary School, Killane, Edenderry. Scoil Bhride National School has reverted to on-line learning this week after a number of Covid-19 cases among students and staff.

It will be open over the Bank Holiday weekend on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 10am to 5pm each day.

The HSE says that there are currently a number of cases of Covid-19 in the Edenderry area. These are from a range of sources including households, schools, workplaces and crèches.

You can use the COVID-19 walk-in test centre if you do not have symptoms of COVID-19 and you:

• are aged 16 years and over

• live in the same area as the walk-in test centre

• have not tested positive for COVID-19 in the last six months

Full details of the walk-in COVID 19 test centres currently open, including opening times are available at www.hse.ie

Need information and advice on COVID-19? Go to www.hse.ie/coronavirus