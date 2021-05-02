Offaly man disqualified from driving for four years for multiple motoring offences

An Offaly man was disqualified from holding a driving licence for four years during last week's Tullamore Court session.

Robert Daly, 29 Coologue, Daingean was charged with having no insurance on two separate occasions, on December 10, 2019, at Ballycon, Daingean, and on January 10, 2020 at Daingean Road, Tullamore. He was charged with having no driving licence on December 10, 2019 and with speeding on January 10, 2020.

The defending solicitor Donal Farrelly said his client was pleading guilty to all offences.

Garda Finbar Leahy told the court that Mr Daly's speed had been 89kph in a 50kph zone and he had a number of previous convictions “including driving under the influence of an intoxicant” and no insurance.

Mr Farrelly said his client is 30 years of age and during this period he was “hanging out with the wrong crowd and was drinking too much alcohol. Thankfully he has now changed his life. He is working as a bin collector. His life has changed dramatically for the better.”

Judge Staines convicted and fined €300 and disqualified as stated.