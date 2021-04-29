Offaly school through to final of debating competition

Shinrone National School defeated Arles NS in the semi-final of the Concern Primary Debates on Friday last.

The motion was 'The voting age should be lowered to 16.'

Shinrone NS opposed the motion.

Speakers for Shinrone were Siobhán, Sarah and Demi.

The research was carried out by 6th class. The final will be held on May 21 when the girls will be hoping for further success.

This competition is organised by Laois Education Centre.