Calls for “comprehensive” plan to identify the Offaly's bus stops

Calls were made for a “comprehensive plan to clearly identify bus stops throughout the county recently, writes Karen O'Grady.

Speaking at the April meeting of Offaly County Council, Cllr John Clendennen welcomed the update on the bus stops as part of the Roads Programme 2021 as it was something he had previously put a motion forward on.

“ This is something that I have put down in 2019. I do think that we need a more comprehensive plan executed on how we can identify them at various locations in towns and villages with a bus stop and a schedule.

People rely on word of mouth and online. The reality is that the bus stop should be identifiable and incorporated into our public realm enhancements and I think that is something we should be making provision for now. I think Active Travel is great to see. We now need to start up a project where we link up all our towns and villages and I would like to see an exercise undertaken in relation to signage and looping in our towns and villages.”

Responding, Tom Shanahan, Director of Services, outlined how the local authority had engaged with the NTA on the whole aspect of bus transport as part of a national project, which was being undertaken in terms of routes and linkages through the towns. “There will be more information on this at a future date and Offaly County Council has fed into this, which included a survey on the routes in the county,” he explained.