Offaly GAA Club gets green light for major facilities upgrade
An Offaly GAA Club has been given the green light for a major upgrade of its facilities.
Clonbullogue GAA Club has been granted permission by Offaly County Council for a major building project.
It will include the construction of a single storey gym and indoor training facility and two changing rooms.
The plans also include the construction of a covered spectator area and a viewing stand.
Permission was granted with ten conditions attached.
