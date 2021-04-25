Disused commercial units in Offaly town to be turned into residential units

Disused commercial units in an Offaly town are to be turned into residential units.

The 14 units are located at the corner of Downshire Road and Downshire Drive in Edenderry.

The commercial units are described as being disused but substantially completed.

They will now be converted into 14 residential units. Three of the units will be two-bedroom with 11 one-bedroom units.

Offaly County Council has given the green light for the conversions with 17 conditions attached.