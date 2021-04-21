And they're back! Brilliant picture captures Offaly teams back in training
A first step towards the return of GAA action took place on Tuesday and it was brilliantly captured with this photograph.
It was captured by James Crombie who is the 2021 Irish Press Photographer of the Year and a photographer with Inpho Sports.
It shows the Offaly hurlers, footballers and camogie players back in training in the Faithful Fields in Kilcormac. Let the games begin!
An excellent shot from @INPHOjames as @Offaly_GAA footballers, hurlers and camogie players return to training tonight! pic.twitter.com/ga8qWzuG0C— Inpho Photography (@Inphosports) April 20, 2021
Great buzz in the Faithful Fields this evening. It’s been a long wait but it was great to have all the lads and ladies back. Great shots @INPHOjames https://t.co/Kj7SOWV8Rh— Michael Duignan (@DuignanMichael) April 20, 2021
