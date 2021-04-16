Eight people arrested over Offaly man's murder released without charge

Eight people arrested last Wednesday in connection with the investigation into the murder of an Offaly man have now been released from Garda custody.

Gardaí from Naas investigating the murder of Mark Loughlin, from Edenderry, at Allenwood South on January 3 last carried out a number of searches that day.

Six men, one woman and one male juvenile, were arrested and detained at stations in Kildare and Laois under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939-98.

All eight have now been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.



Investigations are ongoing, according to gardaí.