Offaly man was found slumped in car in middle of a crossroads

A man found slumped in his vehicle in the early hours of the morning was living in his car at the time, Tullamore District Court heard.

Michael Rodgers, 40, of 3 Cuba Avenue, Banagher pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle while exceeding the blood alcohol limit at Galross Cross, Birr on March 10, 2020.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan told the court that at 2.50am Garda Louis Clarke came across a vehicle parked in the middle of the road at a crossroads.

The defendant was slumped over the steering wheel and after his arrest a blood sample showed him to have 164 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

Sergeant O'Sullivan said Mr Rodgers had 11 previous convictions in all, one of which was for driving without insurance in 2001.

A guilty plea was entered by defending solicitor Patrick Martin and he told Judge Mary Cashin his client was suffering from poor mental health at the time of the offence, having recently separated from his partner.

He was living out of his car and on that day he'd stopped at a pub for drinks and intended to sleep in the car park.

He was asked to leave and unfortunately he then drove but he had not originally intended to drive.

Mr Martin said the accused was in poor circumstances but things had begun to work out for him and he had engaged with mental health services and hoped to restart work shortly.

He was a plasterer by trade and he requested a postponement of the disqualification from driving because he would need his car for a period to get work.

Judge Cashin imposed a three-year driving ban but it will not come into effect until later this year. She also imposed a fine of €350.