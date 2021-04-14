WATCH: Tullamore Musical Society launch one-hour documentary

TULLAMORE Musical Society have released a one hour long documentary looking back over the past 65 years. You can watch it at the bottom of this article.

The documentary covers Tullamore Musical Society from its inception right up until today and every thing in between. Some well-known faces who have tread the boards with Tullamore over the past 65 years feature in this one off documentary, recalling their time with the society.

Aims winner Paul ‘Nippy’ Norton who has not only graced the stage but has held the baton of director since TMS’ 2014 production of Annie looks back over not only his time but his parent’s time spent with TMS.

Helix Panto star’s Chris Corroon (Dame) and Colin Hughes (Buddy) will help take you on a trip down memory lane.

Rufina Recks a staple in drama and musical theatre in Offaly along with Sinéad Handy, Seamus Carroll, Brian and Mick Gunning, Frank Nicholson and many, many more all feature in this documentary.

Sponsored by Offaly County Council, this is a one of a kind musical documentary which will bring you on a trip down memory lane. Hundred’s of people have come and gone from Tullamore Musical Society over the years, you never know who you might spot.

All participants were in full adherence to HSE guidelines in the recording of this documentary.

WATCH BELOW

If you enjoyed this video and would like to help Tullamore Musical Society to continue to produce top-class amateur musicals in the locality, you can donate to their GoFundMe page HERE.