Huge concern over job losses at Offaly company

Offaly TDs have expressed concern over the loss of jobs at Siblimity Therapeutics in Offaly. Over 50 jobs will be lost between the company's Tullamore and Dublin sites.

Fianna Fáil TD for Laois-Offaly, Barry Cowen, expressed his "extreme disappointment" at the announcement while Independent TD Carol Nolan has said she has engaged with the company with reports that as many as 59 jobs could be lost.

Deputy Cowen commented, “Firstly, my thoughts go out to the workers, their families and all those affected by this devastating news. There’s little doubt that these workers are facing into an uncertain future after receiving this notice. The impact of these job losses cannot be underestimated.

“Having been contacted by a number of former employees regarding this announcement, I understand that liquidators are to be appointed on April 19 and workers have been informed that they will not receive any redundancy or pay for work already completed.



“I intend to raise this issue with the Department of Enterprise as a matter of urgency and I am calling on the Minister and the IDA to engage with the workers who have lost their job with a view to providing them with the necessary support at this very difficult time.

“Every effort must be made to ensure they are given the best possible terms of redundancy and alternative employment is secured where possible, he concluded.

Deputy Carol Nolan reacted with a similar concern for workers after she too was contacted by former employees.

"The staff maintain that they have been informed they will not receive any redundancy or pay for work already completed," Deputy Nolan claimed.

“I think we all recognise the role that Sublimity Therapeutics has played in Tullamore and the valuable employment opportunities the company has provided in recent years," she added.

"But there has to be full respect accorded to employees who may find themselves out of a job, and this includes full access to statutory redundancy payments.

"The company must honour all legal requirements in this regard as a bare minimum.

"I am aware that Sublimity had reported serious losses of about €55 million in 2018 and that it needed to raise significant additional financing to fund its research and development activities.

"But such a situation does not mean that a company in this position can effectively throw its employees to the wolves and ignore the statutory protections that all workers have.

"The sooner this situation is clarified by Sublimity Therapeutics the better. Either way, it is a matter I will be pursuing on behalf of all affected workers at the Tullamore plant,” concluded Deputy Nolan.