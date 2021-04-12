Offaly fire station put on the 'back burner' - claim

CONCERN that no funding was announced for a new fire station in Clara in a recent tranche of allocations for developments at stations around the country has been expressed by a local councillor.

Cllr Frank Moran, speaking at last week's meeting of Tullamore Municipal District, enquired if a plan had been put together for funding and an application made to the department.

“It's been on the backburner for the past few months,” he claimed.

Director of Services, Tom Shanahan said the council had moved to the next phase in planning the new station and a design will now be completed.

Replying to a further question from Cllr Moran he confirmed the new station will be constructed at a site in Raheen near the new housing development.