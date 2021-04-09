Tribute paid to proud Offaly man

TRIBUTES have been paid to the late Dick Conroy who was a legend in golf, GAA and business circles in Tullamore.

Proposing a vote of sympathy at this month's meeting of Tullamore Municipal District, Cllr Declan Harvey, a nephew of Mr Conroy, said he was a “great and proud Tullamore man”.

He extended thanks to Tullamore GAA Club and Tullamore Golf Club and the people of the town for the massive turn out for Mr Conroy's funeral.