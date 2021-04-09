Poor broadband forces Offaly Chairman to 'step down'

THE poor quality of broadband in his home area of Killoughey forced the Cathaoirleach of Tullamore Municipal District, Cllr Danny Owens to relinquish his role for this month's meeting of the council.

The meeting was held via Zoom due to ongoing Covid restrictions.

“I had to step down from chairing today's meeting due to a bad signal,” Cllr Owens explained at the start of the meeting.

The meeting was chaired by the Leas Cathaoirleach of the Council, Cllr Tony McCormack.