Man admits careless driving causing death in Offaly

A 75-year-old man pleaded guilty last week to careless driving causing the death of another elderly man near Shinrone a year-and-a-half ago.

Norman Davis, Gaulross, Borrisokane, Co Tipperary had initially been sent forward from the District Court to Tullamore Circuit Court on a charge of dangerous driving causing death.

But when he was arraigned before Judge Keenan Johnson it was on the lesser charge.

He pleaded guilty to careless driving causing the death of Joe Tuohy at Mountheaton, Shinrone, Birr, Co Offaly on October 7, 2019.

After the guilty plea was entered, counsel for the defence, Colm Smith, SC (instructed by Donal Farrelly, solicitor), applied for sentencing to be put back to a later date for submissions in mitigation.

Judge Johnson remanded Mr Davis on continuing bail for mention to the Circuit Court sitting in Tullamore on June 29 next and directed the preparation of victim impact reports.

The judge also extended his sympathy to the Tuohy family on the death of Joe.