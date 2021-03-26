Offaly students win Feis Ceoil virtually

The 125th Feis Ceoil took place this week. Like all things at the moment, Feis Ceoil went virtual for 2021.

Sadly, due to the health and safety restrictions with singing, choral singing categories were not a runner this year, so all voice competitions were solos, duets or trios. Sacred Heart School has a strong tradition of choral singing and a very active music department. This year they entered the category for trio voice.

Three 6th year students who represented the school were Ruth Flaherty, Hannah Daly and Ellen Crowley. Despite preparing for exams and dealing with the challenges of a Covid 19 school year, the girls made it their business to rehearse with Mr Farrell their music teacher online on Friday evenings.

The girls performed two challenging pieces ‘Lift thine eyes’ and ‘Oceans and stars’. The standard at Feis each year is always of such a high standard, and SHS are so proud to have received 1st place in the competition this year.

The school is very proud of Mr Farrell and his students who continue a fine tradition of music in the Sacred Heart School.