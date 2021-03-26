Former Offaly referee appointed to top GAA Committee

FORMER top hurling referee Pat Horan has been reappointed to the GAA's Central Referees Appointments Committee (CRAC).

New national GAA president Larry McCarthy has selected the experienced Offaly whistler to take one of the three seats on the committee which will be chaired by Sligo man Marty Duffy.

Derek Kent from Wexford completes the new CRAC team.

Horan, secretary of Offaly County Board until this year, refereed the senior hurling All-Ireland between Wexford and Limerick in 1996, along with several minor and under 21 All-Irelands, plus numerous Offaly county finals and games at all levels.

Before he hung up his whistle, he was a well respected match official and his role on the CRAC will see him take part in the the appointment of referees for national inter-county fixtures.

He has already spent one year on the committee.

CRAC chair Duffy refereed the All-Ireland senior football final in 2009 between Kerry and Cork.