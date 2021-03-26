Search continues for 2020 Offaly Person of the Year
THE search continues for the 2020 Offaly Person of the Year.
The presentation of the 2019 Offaly Person of the Year and the Offaly Unsung Hero awards will take place when Government Covid-19 allow, the organisers have pointed out.
The gala presentation ceremony of the prestigious awards had to be cancelled on a number of occasions last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The awards organisers, a sub-committee of the Offaly Association (Dublin), launched the search for the 2020 awards' recipients last November.
