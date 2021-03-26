Offaly town looking for almost 100 extra public lights

ALMOST 100 extra public lights are needed in Clara a local councillor has declared.

Speaking at this month's meeting of Tullamore Municipal District, Cllr Frank Moran complained the funding allocation for the entire district for this year would just allow for the provision of seven lights.

He said he thought that the Tullamore Municipal District area was to receive €45,000 in funding for lights rather than €20,000.

“When the adoption of the budget was ongoing I was misled with that figure,” said Cllr Moran.

“Maybe it was naive of myself but I won't let it happen again,” promised the Clara based public representative.

He said he will be looking for the allocation to be increased to €45,000 in the future.

Director of Services, Tom Shanahan said when the Budget was presented there “was no intention to mislead anyone.”

He said the allocation of €20,000 was for spending at the discretion of councillors.

Mr Shanahan stressed “there was much more funding” in total provided for lighting.

Cllr Moran recalled the first time such funding had been set aside for lighting in each municipal district was in 2018.

“Before that there was no budget for lighting,” added Cllr Moran.

Cllr Neil Feighery described the funding in place for lighting as “totally inadequate.”

“We do need to prioritise extra money but it's over to the Fianna Fail side of the house for that . . . we're not in control,” said the Fine Gael councillor.

Mr Shanahan said the issue was with budgets and advised “you have to cut your cloth to measure.”

“Public lighting is very important and it's important we upgrade them to be energy efficient,” stressed the Director of Services.