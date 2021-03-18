WATCH: Offaly GAA icon gets behind huge fundraising walk

Offaly GAA legend Seamus Darby is urging people across the county to support Offaly GAA's Grand Canal Walk.

The Great Seamus Darby is promoting @Offaly_GAA Grand Canal Walk with @noel_cribbin in support of Club & County. Let's get behind the final push to raise much needed funds @DuignanMichael @RhodeGAA https://t.co/EkeNjvGBBu pic.twitter.com/uRH5wAzgc0 — Edenderry GAA (@EdenderryGAA) March 18, 2021

The 1982 All-Ireland hero says his playing days are all over but that the support is important because he'd "like to have someone to follow" in the years to come.

The Grand Canal Walk aims to raise money for club and county and this year takes place remotely on Saturday, March 27.

Each of the 41 clubs in our county have nominated someone to walk 5km within their own 5K radius as per the current Covid-19 guidelines.

The money raised by each club will be split on a 50:50 basis between Offaly GAA and the respective clubs. You can find out more and support your local walker, club and Offaly GAA by TAPPING HERE.

Seamus Darby says the support is important for the future and for the youngsters, including his own nieces and nephews who are now following the family tradition in the GAA. Almost €100,000 has been raised in total so far.