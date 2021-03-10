Offaly woman in Seamus Darby road crash admits dangerous driving

A WOMAN has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm to Offaly football hero Seamus Darby.

Rose Fox, 66, Dawnlea, Rahan Road, Tullamore, entered the guilty plea at Tullamore Circuit Court today (Wednesday, March 10).

The offence was committed on June 11, 2019 at Annaharvey, Tullamore and when Ms Fox was arraigned before Judge Keenan Johnson, she also admitted dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm to another person, aged under 18.

Ms Fox did not speak during the brief appearance but defence counsel David Staunton, BL, asked for a date to be fixed for sentencing.

Judge Johnson fixed sentencing for March 25 and ordered the preparation of victim impact reports.

Seamus Darby scored arguably the most famous goal in the history of Gaelic football, the late winner for Offaly in the 1982 All-Ireland senior football final which ended Kerry's bid for five titles in a row.

A native of Rhode, he also won All-Irelands in 1971 and 1972.

The 70-year-old now runs a public house in Toomevara, Co Tipperary.