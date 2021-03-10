Hugely popular Tullamore Tradfest to go online in 2021

Having being bitterly disappointed that Tullamore TradFest 2020 became one of the first event casualties of the Covid 19 pandemic, the Tullamore TradFest Committee are back this year with an online offering that signals their revival and promise of a renewed, resolute commitment to bring our bumper 2020 programme of events to fruition in 2022.

For this year’s festival, Tullamore TradFest will run a series of online events over the weekend of March 26 to 28.

There will be several free to view concerts and recitals (accordion & fiddle) featuring performances by, local, national and international friends of the festival who performed in 2019 and/or were due to visit us for last year’s planned festival. These events will be streamed via our Facebook and YouTube accounts.

The educational component to Tullamore TradFest also moves online this year with the hosting of instrument workshops via Zoom with a selection of traditional music’s greatest players.

Workshops take place on the morning of Saturday, March 27and registration for these workshops with Oisín MacDiarmada (fiddle), Paul Finn (accordion), Brona Graham (banjo), Orlaith McAuliffe (flute) and Brogan McAuliffe (concertina) is available via www.tullamoretradfest.com

The Tullamore TradFest Committee would like to take this opportunity to again publicly thank everyone who supported us in getting the festival off the ground to great acclaim in 2019 and backed us again in 2020 which promised to be even better.

Th organisers look forward to working with you again as we build for next year in what i’m sure we all hope, will be a return to the best of music and fun for everyone for Tullamore TradFest 2022.

This is a great learning opportunity for people who are studying Traditional Irish music or a Traditional Instrument to be Tutored by some of the best Musicians/Tutors in the country. Applications for the workshops are filling fast so early registeration is advised .All information on the workshops and festival is at www.tullamoretradfest.com.

For the most up to date information on this year’s festival, please visit and follow our social channels.