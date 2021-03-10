Investment needed to turn field into state-of-the-art Offaly facility

The long term plan for Dr Kelly’s Field is to develop it as a state of the art facility but this will not happen without planning and investment on a large scale, the 2020 AGM of Tullamore Sports Link Ltd was told recently.

The meeting was held by Zoom on Thursday, February 25 last.

Founded in 2010, to oversee and manage day to day running, planning and development of Dr Kelly’s Field in Arden following its acquisition from Tullamore Town Council as a sporting and community facility the committee comprises of representatives from the 3 Gaelic Games associations in Tullamore, Camogie, Ladies Gaelic Football and the GAA as well as representatives from Tullamore Town Council.

The committee of Tullamore Sports Link is working on developing the facility not only for Gaelic Games but also as a Community Facility for Tullamore and the surrounding area.

Chairperson Tommy McKeigue welcomed all present to the 2020 AGM and Joe Stewart (Stewart Russell Accountants) presented the accounts for 2020.

Following a challenging year, as was the case with all voluntary organisations the accounts remain in a positive position as the committee heads into a new sporting year. This was good news for all present but also necessitates fundraising to ensure costs are met for the coming year.

Following reports on the year's activities by all of the officers, the new committee was elected for 2021. There was little change with all officers willing to go forward for another term.

The committee was elected as follows. Chairperson Tommy Mc Keigue, Vice- Chairman Paul Dillane, Secretary Mary Spollen and Treasurer Tom Martin. Joint PRO’s are Paul Dillane and Nora Kavanagh. The committee will include:

Camogie: Marie Gorman, Emer Keegan, Liam Walsh, Enda McDonagh

LGFC: Gearóid Oman, David Nolan

G.A.A: Yvonne Kearney and one other to be nominated.

A number of initiatives are planned for 2021 and first among these was the sanctioning of Noel Cooney as overseer. Of Dr Kelly’s Field. Given Noel’s experience at all sporting levels all present felt that this was a very positive move for the facility and for the clubs involved.

There are also a number of plans in place for the development of the facility, foremost among these is the increase in community membership. All who wish to use the facility for exercise will now be required to be a paid up member and this has been set at €30 per individual with concessions for families and groups. Members of all three clubs will automatically qualify as members.

Other plans for the year ahead include fencing, the development of the entrance and the further development of the walking track for community members. The naming of the facility and possible sponsorship deals are also part of the plan.

A sub-committee has been put in place to consider future planning and development and this includes members from all parties involved.