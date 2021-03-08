Offaly money laundering charge adjourned

A charge which alleges money laundering by a man with a Rhode address has come before Tullamore District Court.

Patrick McLoughlin, 40, Clonmeen, Rhode, is accused of laundering money which was the proceeds of criminal conduct on August 12, 2019.

Mr McLoughlin's solicitor, Patrick Martin, said there had been substantial disclosure to the defence in the case and he applied for an adjournment.

Judge Catherine Staines remanded the accused on continuing bail to appear before the court again on March 24 next.