Large Offaly company planning extension to existing facilities
Stephen Grant
A large Offaly company is planning an extension to its existing facilities.
Grant Engineering is intending to apply for planning permission for the development work at its facility in Crinkle.
The development will include the construction of a single storey stores extension to south and west of the existing stores incorporating a two storey offices/services core within.
The company is also planning to extend the existing loading bay canopy to north of the existing loading bay canopy.
