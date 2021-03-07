Offaly town twinning group plans online St Patrick's Day events with French counterparts

THE Ballycommon, Ballinagar and Geashill Town Twinning committee can't walk in the parade or travel to their counterparts in France this year but what they are doing is hosting an online event.

On March 14 from 11.30am to 1.30pm there is an open invitation to one and all to an online event.

This event will showcase the making of Irish classics such as brown bread and Irish coffees along with some Irish music and some craic along the way.

This is an open event via Zoom so if interested please email or call Mary O'Connor on 083 316 0492/ Aoife Moran on 0579322674 or check out Facebook BBG TT page.

@ bbgtowntwinning